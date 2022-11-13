Several southern states will see heavy rainfall on Sunday, following which, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Western Himalayan Region is likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall for the next couple of days. The weather office also predicted that temperatures are likely to dip a few notches in North Indian states.
Meanwhile, several southern states will see heavy rainfall on Sunday, following which, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce. Check full forecast here:
Rainfall/snowfall warning:
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm & lightning is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 13 & 14 November
Isolated light rainfall is predicted over Haryana and West Rajasthan on 14 November
No significant change in minimum temperatures in most parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours but the temperatures are likely to dip by 2-3 °C thereafter.
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 °C over many parts of central India during the next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall warning:
Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy downpour is predicted for Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep on 13th November and a significant decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.
Wind warning:
13th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is predicted over Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, along & off Kerala coast & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
14th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall are predicted at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15 & 16 November
Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 16th and over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th November 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
