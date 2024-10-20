’So damn pleased with myself’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah completes 21 km half marathon without training

  • Jammu and Kashmir's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in the Kashmir Half Marathon, completing an impressive 21-kilometer run.

Livemint
Updated20 Oct 2024, 01:42 PM IST
'So damn pleased with myself': J&K CM Omar Abdullah completes 21 km half marathon without training
’So damn pleased with myself’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah completes 21 km half marathon without training

Just days after taking the oath as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah hit the streets to participate in the Kashmir Half Marathon, achieving a personal milestone by running 21 kilometres. The National Conference leader shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), posting updates and photos from the event.

"I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon – 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM," Abdullah wrote. "I've never run more than 13 KM in my life, and that too only once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself."

In his candid post, the 54-year-old revealed he had no formal training or nutrition plan for the run but managed to stay energised by picking up bananas and dates along the route. "The best part was running past my home with family and others out to cheer me on," he added.

The chief minister also shared real-time metrics from the Nike Run Club app on his smartwatch, posting snapshots of his running statistics.

“Lots of Selfies and Even Appointment Requests”

Omar Abdullah’s run along the scenic Dal Lake proved to be more than just a personal achievement. Sharing more anecdotes on X, he described the social interactions he had along the way. "It was such fun running with others. Lots of selfies and videos along the way," he said.

He humorously noted that people sought appointments and job-related assistance as he ran. "Let’s not forget the enterprising journalists who tried to run alongside me in the hope of grabbing an interview," Abdullah quipped.

“Run for a Drug-Free J&K”

Abdullah also used the opportunity to advocate for healthy living. "You don't need drugs to feel good or beat stress," he wrote. "A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs and achieve a natural feeling of euphoria. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug-free J&K."

“Come Run in Kashmir”

The marathon came as Delhi residents complained about poor air quality during their own half marathon. In response to an ANI post highlighting the issue, Abdullah invited runners to try Kashmir. "Come and run in the Kashmir marathon next time, air quality will be better, and the scenery is pretty good too," he posted.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Highlights: ‘Kamala Harris most prepared nominee,’ says Obama

Kashmir hosts first International Marathon

The Chief Minister kicked off the region's first-ever International Marathon earlier today, flagging off the event from Srinagar’s Polo Stadium. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also participated, praising Kashmir as a prime destination for such events. "It’s a paradise for the world," Shetty told reporters.

Also Read | How salaried taxpayers can increase their take-home pay after this rule change

The marathon signalled a growing push to promote tourism and outdoor activities in the Union Territory. Abdullah, now in his second term, leads a National Conference-Congress coalition that recently won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly—Jammu and Kashmir’s first election since the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into a Union Territory.

Also Read | India News Today Live Updates: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Karnataka and THESE states today; details here

The coalition’s victory marked the start of Abdullah’s renewed tenure, promising political stability amid efforts to rebuild the region’s economy and promote its natural beauty.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’So damn pleased with myself’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah completes 21 km half marathon without training

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.