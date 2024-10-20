’So damn pleased with myself’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah completes 21 km half marathon without training

Just days after taking the oath as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah hit the streets to participate in the Kashmir Half Marathon, achieving a personal milestone by running 21 kilometres. The National Conference leader shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), posting updates and photos from the event.

"I'm so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon – 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM," Abdullah wrote. "I've never run more than 13 KM in my life, and that too only once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself."

In his candid post, the 54-year-old revealed he had no formal training or nutrition plan for the run but managed to stay energised by picking up bananas and dates along the route. "The best part was running past my home with family and others out to cheer me on," he added.

The chief minister also shared real-time metrics from the Nike Run Club app on his smartwatch, posting snapshots of his running statistics.

“Lots of Selfies and Even Appointment Requests”

Omar Abdullah’s run along the scenic Dal Lake proved to be more than just a personal achievement. Sharing more anecdotes on X, he described the social interactions he had along the way. "It was such fun running with others. Lots of selfies and videos along the way," he said.

He humorously noted that people sought appointments and job-related assistance as he ran. "Let’s not forget the enterprising journalists who tried to run alongside me in the hope of grabbing an interview," Abdullah quipped.

“Run for a Drug-Free J&K”

Abdullah also used the opportunity to advocate for healthy living. "You don't need drugs to feel good or beat stress," he wrote. "A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs and achieve a natural feeling of euphoria. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug-free J&K."

“Come Run in Kashmir”

The marathon came as Delhi residents complained about poor air quality during their own half marathon. In response to an ANI post highlighting the issue, Abdullah invited runners to try Kashmir. "Come and run in the Kashmir marathon next time, air quality will be better, and the scenery is pretty good too," he posted.

Kashmir hosts first International Marathon The Chief Minister kicked off the region's first-ever International Marathon earlier today, flagging off the event from Srinagar’s Polo Stadium. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also participated, praising Kashmir as a prime destination for such events. "It’s a paradise for the world," Shetty told reporters.

The marathon signalled a growing push to promote tourism and outdoor activities in the Union Territory. Abdullah, now in his second term, leads a National Conference-Congress coalition that recently won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly—Jammu and Kashmir’s first election since the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into a Union Territory.