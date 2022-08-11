‘So many vacancies in…’: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav promises to provide 10L jobs

‘So many vacancies in…’: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav promises to provide 10L jobs2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- It was not just a promise but an acknowledgment of the crying need for employment generation in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said
Bihar government will “deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs as promised by RJD during the 2020 assembly elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Thursday. He further claimed that CM Nitish Kumar, with whom he took oath the day before, has instructed to concerned officials to treat it as the top priority.
Bihar government will “deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs as promised by RJD during the 2020 assembly elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Thursday. He further claimed that CM Nitish Kumar, with whom he took oath the day before, has instructed to concerned officials to treat it as the top priority.
“There are so many vacant posts in government departments. We will begin by filling these up. Just for the time till we become fully functional after proving a majority on the floor of the assembly", Yadav told NDTV news channel.
“There are so many vacant posts in government departments. We will begin by filling these up. Just for the time till we become fully functional after proving a majority on the floor of the assembly", Yadav told NDTV news channel.
It was not just a promise but an acknowledgement of the crying need for employment generation in Bihar, the deputy chief minister said.
It was not just a promise but an acknowledgement of the crying need for employment generation in Bihar, the deputy chief minister said.
“We cannot think of going back on it since people had showered their blessings in the elections in which the RJD-led alliance polled only about 12,000 votes less, across all 243 assembly seats than the NDA", he added.
“We cannot think of going back on it since people had showered their blessings in the elections in which the RJD-led alliance polled only about 12,000 votes less, across all 243 assembly seats than the NDA", he added.
Noting that BJP was trying to split JD(U) despite being an alliance partner, Yadav said “Nitish Kumar ji was under so much pressure…..they (BJP) were trying to do in Bihar what they have done in all states. Intimidate or lure with money".
Noting that BJP was trying to split JD(U) despite being an alliance partner, Yadav said “Nitish Kumar ji was under so much pressure…..they (BJP) were trying to do in Bihar what they have done in all states. Intimidate or lure with money".
“While sharing power, the BJP did not accommodate even small requests like central status for Patna University which Nitish Kumar ji had urged the PM to confer in public view. Forget about special status, special economic package, and a package for flood-hit areas", he alleged.
“While sharing power, the BJP did not accommodate even small requests like central status for Patna University which Nitish Kumar ji had urged the PM to confer in public view. Forget about special status, special economic package, and a package for flood-hit areas", he alleged.
Asked about BJP leaders raking up past acrimony between Kumar and his father Lalu Prasad, he said, “and why did they join hands with the JD(U) in 2017 after so much venom was spewed by them against Nitish Kumar ji? Even the Prime Minister had made the infamous DNA jibe".
Asked about BJP leaders raking up past acrimony between Kumar and his father Lalu Prasad, he said, “and why did they join hands with the JD(U) in 2017 after so much venom was spewed by them against Nitish Kumar ji? Even the Prime Minister had made the infamous DNA jibe".
“Was it not the Prime Minister, again, who had recently called Nitish Kumar ji a true socialist?"
“Was it not the Prime Minister, again, who had recently called Nitish Kumar ji a true socialist?"
He should be happy that the CM is now heading a government in collaboration with ideological peers, Yadav remarked
He should be happy that the CM is now heading a government in collaboration with ideological peers, Yadav remarked
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday. The development took place a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD and other Opposition parties, including the Congress, to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday. The development took place a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD and other Opposition parties, including the Congress, to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)