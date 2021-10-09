'So sorry...Air India': Indira Gandhi's letter to JRD Tata dated 1978 surfaces

In a handwritten letter in 1978, Gandhi offered her condolences for the government’s decision and lauded Tata’s efforts in building Air India. “You were not merely Chairman, but the founder and nurturer who felt deep personal concern," Gandhi's note read. “It was this and the meticulous care you gave to the smallest detail, including the decor and the saris of the hostesses, which raised Air-India to the international level and indeed to the top of the list."

