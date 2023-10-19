Soaring airfares push up costs for festive season travellers

This festive season, travellers are shelling out more as airlines have hiked fares significantly. Online travel agencies reported a staggering 72% average increase in airfares on select city routes this season compared to last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notable increases include an 89% surge on the Delhi to Ahmedabad route, a 20% rise on Delhi to Mumbai, and a 30% uptick on Bangalore to Delhi. These findings are based on data accessed by Mint from EaseMyTrip.

Domestic travel to leisure destinations is on the rise. According to Cleartrip, locations like Goa, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, and Patna have seen a 1.3 times spike in bookings during the Durga Puja period up to 21 October compared to other weekends in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The extended weekend, with Dussehra falling on a Tuesday, has led to a significant increase in holiday planning. Thomas Cook India's customers are taking Monday off to maximize their domestic and international getaways, resulting in a 200% boost in business compared to the last festive season, said company executives. Likewise, SOTC Travel, another subsidiary, is experiencing a booking trend indicating a 2.5x surge in travel during Durga Puja/Navratri compared to Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rajeev Kale, president & country head of holidays, MICE, and Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "For a quick weekend getaway, our customers are opting for drivable destinations like Auli, Kasol, Spiti, Dharamshala in North India, Matheran, Igatpuri, Silvassa, Daman in West India, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Digha, Mandarmani in East India, and Hampi, Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Gokarna in South India."

Domestic hotel reservations for this year have also surged by 30%, accompanied by longer stays compared to the previous year, according to Easemytrip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, festive travel in 2023 has witnessed a substantial 65% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting a robust revival in the travel sector, as indicated by Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!