Social distancing may be needed till 2022 to keep coronavirus at bay

New Delhi: Amid concerns over how long Covid-19 may persist in the human population, a new study led by researchers from Harvard University suggests social distancing measures may be needed intermittently till 2022 in the absence of any potential vaccine or drug.

The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science on Wednesday uses data from the US on seasonality from known coronaviruses which infect humans to model the potential dynamics of covid-19 over the next five years.

According to the team, it was unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes covid-19 – would behave like its closest cousin, SARS-CoV-1 and be eradicated by intensive public health measures after causing a brief pandemic.

“Instead, it does seem likely that SARS CoV2 will resemble that of pandemic influenza by circulating seasonally," says co-author Stephen M Kissler, postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health. “There are clear seasonal patterns in the two beta-coronaviruses peaking in the December-January period."

Based on the simulations, the team, consisting of infectious diseases experts and epidemiologists, says one-time social distancing may suppress critical cases to within the hospital capacity (of the US).

But infections will resurge, once these measures are lifted, which could overwhelm hospitals, and thus there is a need to maintain social distancing for at least the next two years.

The key factor which modulates virus incidence through 2025 is the duration of human immunity to covid-19 and the rate at which the immunity wanes – the two questions that scientists have still not found answers to. There are also indications that not every case of covid-19 infection, even in confirmed cases, generates a robust immune response.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for longitudinal serological studies. “Testing is the key," says co-author Christine Tedijanto.

Serological studies look for and measure the antibodies present in the blood samples of people, to determine if they have already been infected in the past and have recovered. The presence of antibodies is a key indicator for immunity against the virus.

“When social distancing is relaxed when virus transmissibility is heightened in the fall, an intense winter outbreak may occur, overlapping with the flu season, and overwhelm hospitals," says the study.

Another modeled scenario shows resurgence in SARS-CoV-2 could occur as far in the future as 2025, but it depends on how fast we are able to develop potential vaccines and drugs that could combat the Covid-19 spread.

Scientists also note that such distancing measures can have profound negative economic, social and educational consequences, so the model will have to be updated locally, based on interventions.

“Our goal in modeling such policies is not to endorse them, but to identify likely trajectories of the epidemic under alternative approaches. Also, this model will have to be tailored to local conditions and updated as more accurate data becomes available. It is also important to note, these epidemics are really taking place locally and are subject to the types of interventions, as well, that happen locally," say the researchers.