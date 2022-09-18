Social Justice minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates 9 model DDRCs

Social Justice minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates 9 model DDRCs1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Dr. Virendra Kumar inaugurated 9 District Disability Rehabilitation centres on Sunday
Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Dr. Virendra Kumar virtually inaugurated 9 model District Disability Rehabilitation centres(DDRC). The minister was inaugurating 9 DDRCs which had been upgrading to model DDRCs.
The nine DDRCs include: Badaun, Pilibhit, Barielly, Balaghat, Golaghat, Ahmedabad, Amravati, Kullu and Rampur.
Spread across the country DDRCs have been providing effective rehabilitation services to the persons with disabilities(PwDs) for the last two decades. To improve their services the Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disability in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India has conceptualized the model DDRC model.
The Model DDRCs will act as milestone in providing quality rehabilitation services to PwDs while setting an example for newer DDRCs to come in future. They would also have services like hearing aids test lab, speech therapy room, visual therapy room, psychologist room, physiotherapist room, gait practice parallel bar and tele-medicine.
During the inauguration, the union minister was joined by various state and district officials along with various MLAs & MPs at their respective DDRC venue.
A government release on the occasion read, “Dr. Virendra Kumar interacted with all model DDRCs and also highlighted the suitable changes made in DDRC scheme guidelines to make it more refined and adaptable-like, number of posts have been increased from existing 12 to 15, proximity of new DDRCs near District Hospital or District early intervention centre, now consultants can be hired on call basis and process of grant release has been simplified"
