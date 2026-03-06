Social media ban for kids: After Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh plans curbs for under-13s within 90 days

Following Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh is now preparing to ban the use of social media by children under 13.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that social media will be restricted for kids under 13 in the state within the next 90 days.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister mentioned that they are currently deliberating whether to expand this restriction to minors aged 13 to 16.

“We will make sure that within 90 days, those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media,” said Naidu.

The CM noted that his administration will decide whether to prohibit social media for adolescents aged 13 to 16.

Karnataka govt bans social media for children below 16 years In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a ban on the use of social media by those under 16 years of age. The move is aimed at preventing its adverse effects on children.

Though a cross-section of parents welcomed the move, they are wary of its practicality.

"With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16," Siddaramaiah said while presenting the state Budget for 2026-27 in Bengaluru.

Earlier in January, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge had informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government was holding consultations on measures to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, especially among children.

The central government's Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament in January this year, said age-based access to online platforms should be considered, while also cutting down on online teaching to avoid digital addiction.

Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16 Indonesia’s Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said on Friday that the administration will prohibit minors under 16 from using social media, according to AP.

Hafid told reporters that she recently endorsed a state mandate that prevents children under 16 from creating profiles on high-risk online services, such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.

“The basis is clear. Our children face increasingly real threats. From exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and most importantly, addiction. The government is here so that parents no longer have to fight alone against the giant of algorithms.” Hafid said.