Social Media Day 2022 | Here's all you need to know

Social Media Day 2022: World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable, an entertainment and multi-platform media business platform on June 30, 2010. Its main aim was to focus on the impact of social media and its role in global communication.
Social Media Day is celebrated every year worldwide on 30 June. It was introduced in the year 2010.
The first social media platform was launched by Andrew Weinreich in 1997. Known as Six degrees, users on this platform were able to list their friends and family members and access features like bulletin boards, school affiliations, and profiles. The platform was eventually shut down in 2001 after gathering over millions of users.
Today social media it is not just limited to connecting people on personal level but also professional.
Friendster was launched in 2002, LinkedIn was the first business-focused platform launched in 2003. Orkut which was launched in 2004 was very famous in India after which MySpace and Facebook were also launched in the same year. Today, platforms like YouTube (2005), Twitter (2006), WhatsApp (2009), Instagram (2010), Snapchat (2011) are the most used worldwide.
Significance of Social Media Day:
The day is celebrated across the world to highlight the importance of social media platforms and how it has changed our lives.
With the help of social media platform, one can connect with anyone around the world.
Not just on personal level, social media has made businesses a success for many. Many brands have come up to light with the help of social media. Promotion and advertisement has become easy and affordable.
Social media helps us with immediate updates on what’s happening around the worldwide.
The power social media has given voice to common people and also made some very famous.
When there were only limited options of jobs and business, today with the help of social media, we have social media influencers, social media marketing people etc.
Among all the pros listed, the social media has also brought in fake news, hate speech, trolls impacting peace and mental health.
