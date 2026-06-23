Social media disclosure, donor transparency and more: Key changes for NGOs as government revises FCRA norms

The central government has revised regulations governing the receipt of foreign contributions by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), requiring applicants to select their objectives and operational areas from a prescribed list.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday published a notification in the official gazette.

New FCRA rules: Here are key changes Organisations seeking registration or renewal under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) will now be required to disclose details of their social media accounts as part of the application process.

The amended rules mandate that if foreign contributions are routed through "intermediary remittance vehicles" or "Donor Advised Funds", applicants must identify the ultimate donor and the source of the funds in their submissions, reported PTI.

The updated rules permit various faith-related activities but specifically exclude proselytisation or religious conversion efforts from several categories eligible for registration under the FCRA.

It also stated that organisations with foreign nationals, except persons of Indian origin, serving as key office-bearers or functionaries will generally not qualify for FCRA registration or prior approval to receive overseas funding.

The revised rules, however, provide an exception under which the central government may, through a specific order, allow foreign nationals to serve as “key functionaries” of an association in certain designated cases or circumstances for the purpose of obtaining FCRA registration or prior approval, according to the notification.

The government has introduced several changes to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2011, aimed at strengthening oversight and ensuring greater accountability in the way NGOs and other associations in India receive, manage, and utilise foreign funding.

It has added a new provision requiring organisations applying to receive foreign contributions to clearly state the specific purpose for which the funds will be used, as well as the state or Union Territory where they intend to operate.

'Applications to mention the purpose for registration' "Every application for registration shall mention the purpose or purposes for which registration is sought, chosen only from such list of purposes as specified in the Schedule appended to these rules; and the states or Union territories in which the association proposes to undertake the activities," the notification stated.

These details will be recorded on the registration certificate issued to the organisations.

Applicants will also be required to select their activities from the prescribed schedule included in the rules. The categories cover a broad range of objectives, including religious, cultural, economic, educational and social activities.

Within the religious category, the rules recognise a variety of activities, such as building, renovating and maintaining places of worship, providing religious instruction, and promoting devotional music, among other faith-related initiatives.

The revised rules state that three activities—"religious education, documentation of faith traditions and preservation of indigenous beliefs"—must be undertaken, "excluding proselytisation".

The same requirement has also been incorporated into the categories "documentation, preservation, and revival of indigenous and tribal faith practices, rituals and systems of worship" and "conduct of religious education, moral instruction, satsangs, discourses, and meditation retreats".

Associations that obtained registration before 2026 have been given a one-year window to inform the government of the specific purposes and states they wish to retain on their registration certificates.

The amended rules also introduce a new fee structure, under which applicants will be required to pay an additional ₹300 for each extra state or purpose included in their application.

To ensure that inactive organisations do not continue to hold FCRA registrations without meaningful activity, the government has introduced a new requirement mandating that associations spend at least ₹10 lakh of foreign contributions on their declared activities during the previous two financial years.

Compliance with this spending threshold will be necessary for organisations seeking to renew their registration or to avoid cancellation of their licence.

For entities receiving foreign contributions under the Prior Permission route for a specific purpose, the amended rules provide that any subsequent instalment of funds will be released only after at least 75 per cent of the earlier instalment has been utilised, according to the notification.

The notification further states that the authorities will conduct field inspections to verify whether the funds have been used as claimed.

Furthermore, organisations must declare whether they or their key functionaries have published any books, articles or similar material, as entities receiving foreign contributions are barred from producing or broadcasting "news or current affairs" content.

In addition to financial statements, associations will be required to file a comprehensive activity report with their annual returns under the revised rules.