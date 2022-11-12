'Social media has posed as one of the biggest challenges': CJI Chandrachud at HTLS 20221 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that social media has posed as one of the biggest challenges. "Very often it's not very easy to distinguish between what lies in the realm of policy and what lies in the realm of legality," CJI Chandrachud said.