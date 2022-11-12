Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'Social media has posed as one of the biggest challenges': CJI Chandrachud at HTLS 2022

'Social media has posed as one of the biggest challenges': CJI Chandrachud at HTLS 2022

1 min read . 12:27 PM ISTLivemint
CJI Chandrachud is speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

  • Welcome to the third session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that social media has posed as one of the biggest challenges. "Very often it's not very easy to distinguish between what lies in the realm of policy and what lies in the realm of legality," CJI Chandrachud said.

“Real time reporting by judge is put out on Twitter or Telegram and instagram and you are constantly evaluated. If a judge keeps quiet it will have a dangerous effect on decision making. We need to refashion ourselves, recoup and rethink ourselves how we adapt to challenges of our age," the CJI said.

CJI Chandrachud also said that technology has a huge potential to change the traditional ways of working as judges. "Court buildings create an awe to the minds of litigants....that was mind of colonial design. Courts are instruments of nation state. Equally we are service providers to citizens," he said.

