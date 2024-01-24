Social media helps find missing Bengaluru boy; 12-year-old found on metro in Hyderabad
Social media played a crucial role in the search for a missing boy from Bengaluru, as volunteers visited Majestic and circulated online posters of the boy.
Social media played an unlikely hero in tracking a school-age boy missing from Bengaluru, as per a PTI report. Since January 21, when he disappeared from his coaching centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, 12-year-old Parinav, a Deens Academy student, has remained elusive to the police.