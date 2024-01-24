Social media played an unlikely hero in tracking a school-age boy missing from Bengaluru, as per a PTI report. Since January 21, when he disappeared from his coaching centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, 12-year-old Parinav, a Deens Academy student, has remained elusive to the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite tracking him through CCTV footage, authorities struggled as he constantly moved from one location to another, with the chase leading to a surprising deadlock at the Majestic bus station.

Facing challenges in the physical pursuit, social media played a crucial role in the search for Parinav. As some volunteered to visit Majestic, others circulated online posters of the missing boy, creating widespread awareness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a positive turn of events, a Bengaluru resident visiting Hyderabad spotted a boy resembling Parinav in the metro, confirming his identity through widely circulated pictures. The boy was detained at Nampally metro station in Hyderabad, bringing relief to his family, friends, and the online community invested in his search.

Parents express gratitude Sukesh, Parinav's father and a Whitefield-based software engineer expressed gratitude towards the unnamed individuals who aided in locating his son. While details of Parinav's journey to Hyderabad remain unknown, the family is en route to pick him up.

Parinav's mother, who had previously posted a video urging his return, thanked the collective effort in another video, as the class 6 student is now under the care of Nampally railway authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

