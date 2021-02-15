Social media, influencer marketing to rule Bollywood film promotions

NEW DELHI: As producers slowly make their way to locking release dates for films in theatres, Bollywood is looking at digital-focused marketing and promotional campaigns to woo audiences back to cinemas. The primary goal will be to ensure viewers of their safety in cinemas, with studio executives and marketing professionals estimating that digital spends would be at least 50% higher than pre-covid and social media engagement, contests and influencer marketing will take the lead.

“Some impact of covid has been positive in the sense that consumption patterns of audiences have changed and they are more device-friendly now. That fact should lead marketing campaigns," said Gaurav Verma, chief operating officer, Red Chillies Entertainment, which will release Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas this year.

People react to social media much more, even news breaks on digital platforms nowadays, Verma said, so it makes sense that the media mix will change to afford greater spends on digital.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films, said digital promotional techniques will be in favour not just because most audiences are still at home, but because segments are easier to target this way.

Even though film trailers were already releasing on YouTube, there's focus on new-age influencers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and even short video apps. Meanwhile, television with the exception of some reality shows and sports programming, should see 15% lower spends, news channels too are out of the race given the controversies and pause on their viewership ratings. Out-of-home avenues such as billboards are on the backburner too.

“The cost of influencer marketing alone may have gone up by 100%, which is far more effective in spreading word-of-mouth in a controllable way," Kumar said, adding that digital could make up 60-70% of movie marketing budgets now.

Mint had reported that many social media influencers have tripled their pay rates over 2020, commanding Rs3-5 lakh per Instagram post. An average person, who spent an hour on Instagram per day, is now on the platform for three to four hours, prompting them to follow more people, fast-tracking the number of people creating content and the opportunities for brands to monetise, media experts say. With traditional advertising options like billboards making no sense in the protracted lockdown and no buzz around bigger celebrities, companies tapped into the influencer base.

The entire marketing pivot has turned on its head and gone digital during the covid-19 pandemic, Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive and co-founder of digital agency TheSmallBigIdea said. From zoom press conferences to fan-meets, the entire marketing narrative pivots on the actor and the production houses’ social and digital strength.

"Production houses upping their digital game. Gone are those days when firms appeared on the marketing landscape only during film releases and went back into hiding after that. Production houses are strengthening their digital presence and trying to build influencing narratives for a loyal audience set," Pillai added.

While not cutting corners, studios are staying cautious.

“We have to balance our spends right now between possible profits and the need to get the message out," said Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, India Eros STX Global Corporation that has films like Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu) slated for release. Dwivedi was referring to the possibly slow return of people to cinemas in the first few weeks. “While companies may deploy only 80-90% of their marketing budgets to start with right now, they will get into full gear by August going full throttle into the festive season which will be big for the movies this year," he said.

