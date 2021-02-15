Social media, influencer marketing to rule Bollywood film promotions

“We have to balance our spends right now between possible profits and the need to get the message out," said Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, India Eros STX Global Corporation that has films like Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu) slated for release. Dwivedi was referring to the possibly slow return of people to cinemas in the first few weeks. “While companies may deploy only 80-90% of their marketing budgets to start with right now, they will get into full gear by August going full throttle into the festive season which will be big for the movies this year," he said.