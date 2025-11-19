Social media influencer Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 crore drugs case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday summoned social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani) in connection with the ₹252-crore drugs case.

Advertisement

Orry has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow at 10 AM for questioning, reported ANI quoting Mumbai Police.

Earlier, police had said that film and fashion celebrities named by Shaikh – the alleged drug dealer who was deported from Dubai last month – are likely to be questioned as the probe continues.

What is the drugs case? The case dates back to March 2024 – when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’ valued at around ₹252 crore from a manufacturing unit located on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

On Monday, the city police obtained the custody of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh in connection with the case. He is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

Advertisement

Shaikh had claimed that he used to organise rave parties in the country and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters, reported PTI.

Why Orry has been summoned? The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that the lavish parties organised by Shaikh were allegedly attended by several high profile individuals, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor among others.

In their remand application before a Mumbai court, police said that producers Abbas-Mustan, along with a few other celebrities such as rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were also allegedly present in the parties, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

How did police nab Shaikh? Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Navnath Dhavale said Shaikh's role came to light during the probe into the seizure of 995 gm of mephedrone worth ₹2 crore, in which four persons were arrested on August 4.

Advertisement

The DCP also said that a Red Corner Notice was issued against Shaikh, following which he was apprehended in the UAE a few weeks ago. The city police then approached their sister agencies, and the accused was deported, the official said.

According to the police, Shaikh is involved in at least four drug cases.