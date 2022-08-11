Previously too, the 28-year-old Haryana resident Bobby Kataria had uploaded a video to his verified Instagram account of him enjoying sips of alcohol in the middle of a road and consuming liquor.
A recent video posted by social media influencer from Haryana – Bobby Kataria – has sparked a row of smoke, after the person was seen recording a video of smoking in a SpiceJet flight.
Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight and landed on January 1, 2022. Though the video isn't available on either of his Facebook or Instagram page, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said action was taken by aviation security earlier. The video has now become viral.
With the viral video of Kataria smoking inside a flight being circulated on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 11 August said that he is investigating the matter, adding that there 'will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour'.
There has been no comments from the SpiceJet airlines as of yet on this issue.
This is not the first time that Kataria has done such act to become famous. Previously too, the 28-year-old Haryana resident had uploaded a video to his verified Instagram account of him enjoying sips of alcohol in the middle of a road and consuming liquor. The video also played a background song that says 'Roads apne baap ki (The roads belong to my father)'.
