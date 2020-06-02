Social media norms must balance freedom of speech, censorship: Chandrima Mitra

Social media’s reach is much wider than the traditional media’s. Access to smartphones and better bandwidth connectivity have increased the social media presence multiple times over. Social media platforms are today extremely influential. So it is necessary that when social media is used for disseminating news or information, the platforms should be treated on par or subject to a higher standard of care and accountability as compared to traditional media organizations. Freedom of speech and expression in India is also coupled with duty of responsibility and accountability. Freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1) of the Constitution goes hand-in-hand with reasonable restrictions that may be imposed under Article 19(2). It would be beneficial for India to look at the regulation standards implemented by different countries in order to introduce guidelines which form a balance between freedom of speech and accountability of social media platforms.