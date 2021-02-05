Social media platforms clamp down on accounts with stolen usernames

Trading of stolen social media accounts has become quite rampant. In July 2020, Twitter accounts of over 130 high profile users and companies including Elon Musk, Barrack Obama and Apple were compromised. The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts. According to cybersecurity experts, the hackers behind the attacks were also linked to the OGUsers community and used SIM swapping to break into social media accounts and log out their legitimate owners from it.

