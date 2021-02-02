Social media platforms step up efforts to fight vaccine-related misinformation

NEW DELHI : Social media platforms such as Google, Twitter and Facebook, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have stepped up efforts to combat misinformation and fake news around covid-19 vaccine as India looks to extend its immunisation programme to the public. From fact checking, labelling posts to taking down misleading content and ads, sites are tracking all vaccine-related text, photos and videos posts.

Apart from announcing $3 mn fund to fight misinformation around covid-19 vaccine globally, Google said it is working on rolling out information panels on 'Search', connecting people to authorised information when they search about covid vaccine.

Google will roll out these panels in local languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

"To help find accurate and timely information on vaccines, we’ve expanded our information panels on Search to more than 40 countries and dozens of languages, with more rolling out in the coming weeks. We can also reiterate that the information visible on these search panels is sourced from authoritative sources, including India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other globally recognized medical resources," said Google India spokesperson.

Facebook has eight fact checking partners covering 11 Indian languages and English that are studying vaccine-related posts. False claims may revolve around safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines. Pages and groups that repeatedly share vaccine hoaxes and conspiracy theories are being brought down in the news feed, reducing their visibility. Ads or organic posts that promote the sale or expedite access to the vaccine are being rejected.

"We will continue to remove misinformation about covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm and direct people to our Covid information center. In December 2020, we began removing false claims about covid-19 vaccines and will regularly update the claims we remove over the coming months. For content we don’t remove, we work with independent fact-checkers to place warning labels to help people make more informed choices about what they read and share," said a Facebook India spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also labelling tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines. In its latest transparency report that covered data from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020, Twitter said its teams took enforcement action against 4,658 accounts for violations of covid 19 misleading information policy released in March last year. The platform's automated systems challenged 4.5 million accounts that were targeting discussions around covid-19 with manipulative behaviors.

The micro-blogging platform did not respond to vaccine-specific queries.

Digital experts believe that these platforms need to preserve data regarding their treatment of vaccine related misinformation (posts removed, accounts blocked) so that causation between such content and real-life events can be found.

"Additionally, these platforms have to create a higher degree of friction between users and misleading content, going beyond labelling posts and tagging them. These actions often go unnoticed by large number of users since mostly they are in English," said Torsha Sarkar, researcher at Bengaluru-based think tank Centre for Internet and Society.

Moreover, social media firms, Sarkar noted, continue to selectively invest in local languages often sticking to the top five or six regional languages. “…which doesn't address the majority of the user base that uses these platforms and more resources are required to be invested especially in diverse markets such as India," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via