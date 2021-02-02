Social media platforms step up efforts to fight vaccine-related misinformation

"We will continue to remove misinformation about covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm and direct people to our Covid information center. In December 2020, we began removing false claims about covid-19 vaccines and will regularly update the claims we remove over the coming months. For content we don’t remove, we work with independent fact-checkers to place warning labels to help people make more informed choices about what they read and share," said a Facebook India spokesperson.