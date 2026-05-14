Social media questions Mamata Banerjee's qualification; former Bengal CM appears as lawyer, ‘NO bar council membership’

On 14 May, Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court as a lawyer. The Trinamool Congress supremo argued in a case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Social media reacted to the former chief minister’s role as a lawyer. Many of them were convinced that she was not legally eligible to practice law.

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“I'm surprised why the lawyers accompanying Mamta didn't tell her of her ineligibility to appear before the court for not possessing a Certificate of Practice…” wrote one of them.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Mamata Banerjee appear in court as a lawyer? ⌵ Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court to argue a case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. She represented a petition concerning alleged attacks on party offices and workers after the election results. 2 What is the Bar Council of India investigating regarding Mamata Banerjee's court appearance? ⌵ The Bar Council of India (BCI) is seeking details about Mamata Banerjee's legal enrolment and practice status. They have asked the West Bengal Bar Council for her enrolment number, date of enrolment, and whether her practice certificate is valid, suspended, or if she had suspended her practice during her tenure as Chief Minister. 3 What are the social media reactions to Mamata Banerjee appearing as a lawyer? ⌵ Social media reactions are mixed. Some users questioned her eligibility to practice law without bar council membership, while others praised her move as a sign of leadership and a continued fight for justice. 4 What is the process for an advocate to resume practice after holding a constitutional post? ⌵ According to prevalent practice, a person holding a constitutional post or gainfully employed must get their bar license suspended during their service. To practice law again, the suspended license needs to be revived. 5 What specific information has the BCI requested from the West Bengal Bar Council about Mamata Banerjee? ⌵ The BCI has requested factual verification of Banerjee's enrolment and practice history, including her enrolment number and date, whether her name is on the State Roll of Advocates, details of any voluntary suspension or cessation of practice during her chief ministership, and the status of her current practice certificate.

“This is peak TMC hypocrisy. After years of jungle raj terror on BJP workers, Mamata’s courtroom drama & crocodile tears are disgusting. BJP won fair & square — no more excuses. The Bengal lion has roared loudly. Time to face reality!” one user commented.

“This is unfair! If Sunny Deol could be a lawyer in Damini, then why not her?” came a sarcastic comment.

One user wrote, “Had she enrolled herself at any given point in time with the Bar Council of WB, her name must now surely be in the list of renewal pending or Non Practising Advocates.”

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“I, too, searched online & found out she has just a law degree. But NO bar council membership or permission to practice. This was just a costume drama,” came from another.

“As soon as Vijay became the Chief Minister, Didi became an actress and suddenly took on the role of a lawyer,” another user remarked.

There were, however, some social media users who praised the former CM’s move.

“What a historical day! Full respect to Mamata,” wrote one of them.

“Very good, this is how opposition leaders should lead; from the streets to courtrooms,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “Didi says she is now a free bird, BJP will now understand how much more dangerous the opposition leader Mamata Banerjee is than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

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“She is always a fighter,” declared another user.

BCI Seeks Explanation Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has directed the Bar Council of West Bengal to furnish details about Mamata Banerjee's legal enrolment and practice status. The BCI issued its letter on 14 May 14 itself, signed by Principal Secretary Srimanto Sen.

The BCI noted that Banerjee had served as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2011 to 2026. It cited BCI Rules prescribing professional conduct, etiquette and dress standards for advocates appearing before courts and tribunals.

Also Read | BCI seeks report from WB Bar Council on Mamata Banerjee’s law practice

The BCI has sought factual verification of her enrolment and practice history.. It has not expressed any opinion on the permissibility of her appearance.

The BCI has asked for Banerjee's enrolment number and date of enrolment with the State Bar Council. It wants to know whether her name remains on the State Roll of Advocates.

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It has also asked whether she gave any intimation of voluntary suspension or cessation of practice during her chief-ministership. Details of any subsequent resumption of practice have also been sought. The BCI further wants to know whether her current practice certificate is valid, suspended or otherwise.

The State Bar Council has been given two days to respond.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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