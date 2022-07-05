Noting that social media is a powerful tool, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that ‘an ecosystem, or thought process that social media should be held accountable, is spreading in our country as well as globally.’ He further pointed out that rapid work is underway on how to make it accountable.

The minister was speaking at apress conference. “Social media accountability has become a valid question globally. It's important to hold it accountable, which will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by govt regulation," he said.

He further notified that even content producers should earn benefits from social media in case, these platforms are also benefiting from them.

The announcement comes amid reports of Twitter pursuing judicial review to overturn Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, the IT Minister said that the Internet on mobile phones and social media platforms has brought powerful and transformative changes, but it must come with the realisation of responsibilities, the minister said emphasising that social media and the digital world need to be made more accountable. "Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by the Parliament," he pointed out regarding Twitter pursuing legal review of Indian orders.

Twitter has been asked by Indian authorities over the past year to act on content including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers and tweets critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

