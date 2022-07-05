Social media should be held accountable: IT min responds to Twitter legal suits

Meanwhile, the IT Minister said that the Internet on mobile phones and social media platforms has brought powerful and transformative changes, but it must come with the realisation of responsibilities, the minister said emphasising that social media and the digital world need to be made more accountable. "Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by the Parliament," he pointed out regarding Twitter pursuing legal review of Indian orders.