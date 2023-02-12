Social media stunned after lightning hits Brazil's Christ statue. See pics
- The picture went viral on social media platforms and users had crazy reactions to the picture
The 100-foot statue of Jesus Christ over Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning on Friday. The scene stunned social media users who were enthralled by the appearance of the Christ statue, as the lightning hit its head, making it look godly.
