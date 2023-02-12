The 100-foot statue of Jesus Christ over Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning on Friday. The scene stunned social media users who were enthralled by the appearance of the Christ statue, as the lightning hit its head, making it look godly.

"DIVINE LIGHTNING !!! IT'S FRIDAY!!! Recordings taken on February 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM (Christ) and 19:03 PM (Antenna) using NIKON D800 with 70-200mm f/2.8E at 70mm f/8 13" ISO 100," Fernando Braga captured and shared the picture of the incident on Instagram.

The picture went viral on social media platforms and users had crazy reactions to the picture. The pictures have received more than 20 million views on Twitter with more than 2,15,000 likes and on Instagram also around 68,000 people have liked the pictures.

“At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it's just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time," a user named Massimo who shared the picture on Twitter said.

Some also suspected the credibility of the photo and said “These days with 4K video at 60fps or more, it’s not actually that hard to capture lighting. Just video the storm and then extract the exact frame you want. Still cool photo though. I’d like one of the Statue of Liberty too lol," another user said.

The Christ statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is renowned globally and symbolizes love, and perseverance for many individuals and cultures. The statue has been harmed over the years in various lightening strikes

In 2008, lightning damaged the right thumb of the statue and in 2014, another lightning strike damaged its head. Nevertheless, the government of Brazil and local communities have taken measures to preserve the statue and repair it to its former state.