comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 30 2023 12:13:43
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,384.5 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 698.8 -1.87%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.25 0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 932.15 -0.77%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,545.45 -0.89%
Business News/ News / India/  'Social problem': Karnataka health minister on sex determination, orders strict action
Back Back

'Social problem': Karnataka health minister on sex determination, orders strict action

 Livemint

Terming sex determination racket in Karnataka as a ‘social problem’, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the government will not tolerate such anti-social activities in the state and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things

Karnataka health minister on sex determination: It is a worrying trend in the state and the government will take all necessary actions against such peoplePremium
Karnataka health minister on sex determination: It is a worrying trend in the state and the government will take all necessary actions against such people

Terming sex determination racket in Karnataka as a ‘social problem’, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the government will not tolerate such anti-social activities in the state and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things.

Karnataka health minister’s statement came after the state police caught a gang who had been running a sex determination unit in farms near Mandya. The government has ordered an investigation into the matter. 

Also Read | Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says ‘If you provide subsidies, there must be..’

Karnataka health minister in a presser said, “It is a worrying trend in the state and the government will take all necessary actions against such people. But the fact is that it is more of a social problem. Many people are reaching such illegal abortion units and getting their girl children aborted. Many fake doctors and compounders are involved in this vicious process."

“The government will not tolerate such anti-social activities and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things. All the officers are directed to be vigilant of such activities around and inspect all hospitals," he added.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: How accurate were numbers for Rajasthan, MP, Telangana, other states in 2018

Earlier this week, Bengaluru Police arrested a doctor and his lab technician who have allegedly performed around 900 illegal abortions in the last three years. They charged around 30,000 for each abortion which they carried out at a hospital in the district headquarters town of Mysuru. Both of them were taken into custody, reported PTI.

Police busted the sex-determination and female foeticide racket last month with the arrest of two accused — Shivalinge Gowda and Nayan Kumar — in the district headquarters town of Mandya, near Mysuru, when they were taking a pregnant woman for abortion in a car.

Also Read | India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: GDP growth beats Street estimates, rises to 7.6% in July-September quarter

During interrogation, the accused-duo revealed a jaggery unit in Mandya, used as an ultrasound scan centre, from where a police team later seized the scan machine, which did not have valid authorisation or other official documents, a senior police officer said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 05:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App