'Social problem': Karnataka health minister on sex determination, orders strict action
Terming sex determination racket in Karnataka as a ‘social problem’, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the government will not tolerate such anti-social activities in the state and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things
Terming sex determination racket in Karnataka as a ‘social problem’, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the government will not tolerate such anti-social activities in the state and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message