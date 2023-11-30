Terming sex determination racket in Karnataka as a ‘social problem’, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said the government will not tolerate such anti-social activities in the state and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka health minister’s statement came after the state police caught a gang who had been running a sex determination unit in farms near Mandya. The government has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy opposes freebies, says ‘If you provide subsidies, there must be..’ Karnataka health minister in a presser said, “It is a worrying trend in the state and the government will take all necessary actions against such people. But the fact is that it is more of a social problem. Many people are reaching such illegal abortion units and getting their girl children aborted. Many fake doctors and compounders are involved in this vicious process." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government will not tolerate such anti-social activities and strict action will be taken if anyone is caught involved in these things. All the officers are directed to be vigilant of such activities around and inspect all hospitals," he added.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: How accurate were numbers for Rajasthan, MP, Telangana, other states in 2018 Earlier this week, Bengaluru Police arrested a doctor and his lab technician who have allegedly performed around 900 illegal abortions in the last three years. They charged around ₹30,000 for each abortion which they carried out at a hospital in the district headquarters town of Mysuru. Both of them were taken into custody, reported PTI.

Police busted the sex-determination and female foeticide racket last month with the arrest of two accused — Shivalinge Gowda and Nayan Kumar — in the district headquarters town of Mandya, near Mysuru, when they were taking a pregnant woman for abortion in a car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | India Q2 GDP data LIVE Updates: GDP growth beats Street estimates, rises to 7.6% in July-September quarter During interrogation, the accused-duo revealed a jaggery unit in Mandya, used as an ultrasound scan centre, from where a police team later seized the scan machine, which did not have valid authorisation or other official documents, a senior police officer said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.