Social science research more than doubled in five years, says education ministry

Further, to support the social science research in the higher educational institutions and to enable research to guide policy making, a scheme titled Impactful Policy Research in Social Science (IMPRESS) has been launched, the ministry said. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also launched the Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy, or STRIDE, which also, inter-alia, aims to empower research and development and significant improvement in social science research in the country.