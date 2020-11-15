Social Security Code: Labour ministry releases draft rules

NEW DELHI : Centre will establish a national platform, man database and monitor progress, while states will create policies to provide social security benefits to gig and informal sector workers on a self-registration basis, as per draft rules of the labour code on social security unveiled on Sunday.

Informal and gig workers can self-register via Aadhaar and the states will need to mobilize such workers who do not register themselves. Directorate general of labour welfare will monitor and deduplicate data wherever necessary. While social security for these categories of workers will be based on self-subscription, gig workers companies will need to pay monthly contribution. Delay in payment will invite 1% penalty every month.

“Every eligible unorganised worker, or any category or sub-category of unorganised workers…shall be required to be registered with Aadhaar, on self-declaration basis in the form on the portal, as specified by the Central Government. In order to be eligible for any benefit under any scheme(s) framed under the Code for any unorganised worker or any category or sub-category of unorganised worker, the appropriate Government may notify specific condition(s) for eligibility, as deemed fit," the Union labour ministry proposed in its draft social security code rules.

“The eligible unorganised worker, or any category or sub-category of unorganised worker shall submit application form, electronically, with Aadhaar on self-declaration basis for registration to such authority on the specified portal of Central Government. On completion of registration, such worker shall be issued an acknowledgement, electronically or otherwise, bearing his Unique Registration Number," the draft rules said.

The draft rules will remain in public discourse for over a month, after which the ministry will finalise the rules taking into consideration the suggestions and criticism.

“It shall be responsibility of the state governments or Building workers welfare board or any other such Board of the unorganised worker, employer of the Building workers or aggregators or the contractors of unorganised workers or any category or sub-category of unorganised workers, or gig workers or platform workers, to register such eligible workers with Aadhaar who are not registered with ESIC or EPFO on the portal specified by the central government," the draft rules noted.

“The Directorate General of Labour Welfare, from time to time, shall de-duplicate the workers registered on the specified portal of the Central Government, on the basis of Aadhaar and only such workers, shall be eligible to derive the benefits of the scheme(s) notified under the Code," it added.

The Union government shall establish a “National Social Security Board for Gig Workers and Platform Workers", and may create a sub group of domain experts to help the government.

The draft rules further provide for “Aadhaar based registration of building and other construction workers on the specified portal…and where a building worker migrates from one State to another, he shall be entitled to get benefits in the State where he is currently working and it shall be the responsibility of the Building Workers Welfare Board of that State to provide benefits to such a worker".

The rules also provide for single electronic registration of an establishment including cancellation of the registration in case of closure of business activities, the labour ministry said.

The rules further explain the procedure for self-assessment and payment of cess in respect of building and other construction workers. For the purpose of self-assessment, the employer shall calculate the cost of construction as per the rates specified by the State Public Works Department or Central Public Works Department or on the basis of return or documents submitted to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the ministry said.

“The rate of Interest for delayed payment of such cess has been reduced from 2% every month or part of a month to 1%," it added.

The Parliament approved four labour codes that has merged 29 central labour laws for ease of doing business and expanding social security benefits among other things and rule making process is on to implement he codes by next financial year.

