Social security code removes rigidity in gratuity payment threshold

“Gratuity shall be payable to an employee on the termination of his employment after he has rendered continuous service for not less than five years (a) on his superannuation, or (b) on his retirement or resignation, or (c) on his death or disablement due to accident or disease, or (d) on termination of his contract period under fixed term employment, or (e) on happening of any such event as may be notified by the central government," it said.