Socio-economic costs of rising unemployment

WPR is the percentage of employed persons in the population. LFPR is representative of the percentage of persons in the labour force, working or seeking or available to work. UR is the percentage of people unemployed out of the total population in the labour force. For FY20, a total of 12,569 first sampling units (6,913 villages and 5,656 urban blocks) were surveyed, with 100,480 households and 418,297 persons. With the onset of the pandemic, April-June 2020 saw UR (CWS) in India increasing to 20.9% against 9.1% in the previous quarter. UR for men and women in the quarter rose to 20.8% and 21.2%.

