SoftBank sells another 11.4 million shares of PB Fintech

Mumbai: Japanese tech investor SoftBank on Friday offloaded an additional 2.54% stake or 11.4 million shares in Policybazaar’s parent entity PB Fintech Ltd through a bulk deal. The shares were sold at ₹762.8 apiece. Financial services firm Societe Generale bought 0.58% or 2.6 million shares in the company at the same price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the sale, SoftBank held a 4.39% stake in PB Fintech through its entity SVF Python II (Cayman) Ltd. After the sale, SVF Python II (Cayman) holds a 1.85% stake in the company.

In December 2022 Softbank sold a 5.1% stake in PB Fintech worth ₹1,043 crore through an open-market transaction. The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹456.4. Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Mauritius and Max Life Insurance Company were among the buyers. Kotak Mahindra Capital was the banker handling the share sale, reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹34,303 crore, PB Fintech has outperformed the Nifty 50 in the past year, delivering a return of 55% to investors compared to the index's return of 13.4%. However, the stock is still trading 21% below its listing price of ₹980 on the NSE.

Founded in 2008 by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal as a price-comparison platform, PolicyBazaar made its public-market debut in November 2021 and gained 17% on listing. SoftBank offloaded around 20% of its stake during listing for as much as $250 million.

PB Fintech's consolidated net loss for the June quarter was ₹11.4 crore, down significantly from ₹204 crore year-on-year (YoY). Operational revenues for the quarter were up 32% YoY to ₹666 crore. PB Fintech counts Steadview Capital, Falcon, Tiger Global, SVF Python, Tencent, Inventus Capital, and True North among its investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August 2023 Mint reported that SoftBank sold a 1.17% stake (100 million shares) in Zomato for ₹947 crore.

