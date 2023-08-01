Software engineer loses ₹1.1 crore after woman blackmailed him with a video call recording1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
The woman allegedly stripped while being on a video call with the man and recorded it, and then she reportedly threatened him that she would share the video clip with his parents if he didn’t pay her, a report said
Recently, a case was reported in media where a woman allegedly blackmailed a man for paying her over ₹1.1 crore.
