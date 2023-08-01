Hello User
Software engineer loses 1.1 crore after woman blackmailed him with a video call recording

Software engineer loses 1.1 crore after woman blackmailed him with a video call recording

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST

The woman allegedly stripped while being on a video call with the man and recorded it, and then she reportedly threatened him that she would share the video clip with his parents if he didn’t pay her, a report said

Representational photo.

Recently, a case was reported in media where a woman allegedly blackmailed a man for paying her over 1.1 crore.

The man, a software engineer, had met the woman on a matrimonial site.

According to a TOI report, the victim, based in the UK, had come to Bengaluru for some official work. He wanted to get married so he got registered on a matrimonial site. Through this website, he met a woman and the two exchanged numbers and started talking regularly. They had never met in-person. The woman allegedly told the man that she lives with her mother and her father was no more. She had also shown interest in tying the knot with the man.On 2 July, the woman borrowed 1,500 from the man citing her mother's health issues, the report said.

On 4 July, the woman allegedly stripped while being on a video call with the man and recorded it without informing him. After the call, she reportedly threatened the man that she would share the video clip with his parents if he didn't give her money, the report added.

Then the man paid 1.14 crore in two different bank accounts and four phone numbers that were provided by the woman, said the report.

S. Girish, DCP (Whitefield), told TOI that the police has managed to freeze about 84 lakh in the beneficiary bank accounts, but the woman has already used 30 lakh.

According to the report citing a senior police official, a case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and that the police is trying to find the woman.

"She must have created a profile with a fake name with the sole intention of extorting money from people," he told TOI.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
