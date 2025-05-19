‘Extremely painful’: President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives in Solapur fire incident

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences over the loss of lives in a factory fire in Solapur, Maharashtra. In a message shared on X, she offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the blaze, which occurred on Sunday.

Advertisement

"The news of the death of many people due to a factory fire in Solapur, Maharashtra, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Eight persons, including three women and a child, were killed in a massive fire at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday,” PTI reported citing officials.

Read More

Preliminary reports suggest that an electrical short circuit sparked the fire around 3:45 a.m. at Central Textile Mills, located on Akkalkot Road in the Solapur MIDC area, approximately 400 km from Mumbai.

Among the victims were the factory owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three of his family members—including his one-and-a-half-year-old grandson—and four workers.

Advertisement

The deceased individuals include the factory owner, Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri (80) and three members of his family, namely his grandson Anas Hanif Masuri (25), his wife Shifa Anas Mansuri (20), and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Yusuf Mansuri.

The bodies of the Mansuri family were found inside the bedroom of a structure on the premises of the factory by Fire Brigade personnel who had to dismantle the wall to gain entry.

Fire tenders from the Solapur Municipal Corporation, municipal councils of Pandharpur and Akkalkot, MIDC, and NTPC were mobilised to douse the fire.

An official said more than a hundred water tankers were pressed into service. Advertisement

"The blaze was controlled around 5 PM, but it erupted again during the cooling operation. It was doused around 8 pm," he said.