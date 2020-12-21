Solar assets see growing foreign investor interest

India’ solar power tariffs hit a record low of ₹1.99 per unit on Saturday at an auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd and are expected to decline even further. According to Mercom India, Aljomaih Energy and Water Co. was among the firms that bid the record-breaking tariff of ₹1.99 per unit. The others to bid the lowest tariff of ₹1.99 per unit were state run NTPC Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, and Aditya Renewables.