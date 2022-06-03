Solar companies  hit  upon  novel  way to defer duties on modules

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs’ (CBIC) website, “Manufacture and other operations in a bonded warehouse is a duty deferment scheme. Thus, both BCD and IGST on imports stand deferred. In the case of goods other than capital goods, the import duties (both BCD and IGST) stand deferred till they are cleared from the warehouse for home consumption, and no interest is payable on duty. In case the finished goods are exported, the duty on the imported inputs (both BCD and IGST) stands remitted i.e., they will not be payable. The duty deferment is without any time limitation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}