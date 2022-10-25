The partial solar eclipse will be visible mainly in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, etc. People living in Europe are privileged to witness the whole partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. Along with Europe, the partial solar eclipse will be visible from North Africa, the Middle East, and western Asia. However, Indians need to be mindful of the duration for which the partial solar eclipse will be visible in their city. Those who won't be able to see the ‘Surya Grahan’ from their cities can watch it online. Following are the timings of the solar eclipse in major Indian cities.