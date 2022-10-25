This year’s last solar eclipse will occur on the next day of Diwali Tuesday. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from several cities in India. People can take a glimpse of astronomical events in the evening. However, the time of the solar eclipse will vary in different cities.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible mainly in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, etc. People living in Europe are privileged to witness the whole partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. Along with Europe, the partial solar eclipse will be visible from North Africa, the Middle East, and western Asia. However, Indians need to be mindful of the duration for which the partial solar eclipse will be visible in their city. Those who won't be able to see the ‘Surya Grahan’ from their cities can watch it online. Following are the timings of the solar eclipse in major Indian cities.
Solar eclipse timings in Indian cities
New Delhi: The solar eclipse will begin at 4:28 pm on Tuesday. People can view the partial solar eclipse till 5:42 pm.
Kolkata: In the West Bengal capital, the solar eclipse will be visible for around 10-15 minutes. It will start at 4:51 pm and end at 5:04 pm.
Mumbai: People can see the partial eclipse for around one hour and twenty minutes from Mumbai. It will begin at 4:49 pm and end at 6:49 pm.
Chennai: In Chennai, solar eclipse will begin at 5:13 pm and will last till 5:45 pm.
Patna: Solar eclipse will be visible for nearly 30 minutes in Patna. It will begin at 4:42 pm and will last till 5:14 pm.
Jaipur: In Jaipur, the partial solar eclipse will start at 4:31 om and will be visible till 5:50 pm.
Lucknow: The solar eclipse will begin at 4:36 pm and end at 5:29 pm in Lucknow.
Hyderabad: People can enjoy the sight of the astronomical event between 04:58 pm and05:48 pm
Bengaluru: Partial solar eclipse will start at 5:12 pm and will last till 05:56 pm
Ahmedabad: In Ahmedabad, people can witness the solar eclipse from 4:38 pm to 6:06 pm.
Pune: Punekars can enjoy the last solar eclipse of the year from 4:51 pm to 6:06 pm
Nagpur: Sky gazers can get the sight of the partial solar eclipse from 4:49 pm to 5:42 pm.
Bhopal: The solar eclipse will begin at 4:42 pm and will last till 5:47 pm in Bhopal.
Chandigarh: In Chandigarh, people can see the solar eclipse from 4:23 pm to 5:41 pm.
Mathura: In Mathura, people will be able to see the partial solar eclipse from 4:31 pm to 5:41 pm
