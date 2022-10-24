Solar Eclipse 2022: Don't and Don'ts to stay safe during ‘Surya Grahan’ tomorrow

A partial solar eclipse will occur tomorrow, 25 October 2022, the next day to the festival of Diwali (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse will start in India before dusk in the late afternoon and will be visible from most of the places. However, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}