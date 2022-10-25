Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Solar Eclipse 2022 live updates: When and how to watch year's last 'Surya Grahan'

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:19 PM ISTLivemint
Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse.

  • Solar Eclipse 2022 live updates: Countries worldwide will witness a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, a day after the festival of Diwali. The eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.  Catch all the live updates

25 Oct 2022, 12:19 PM IST Total duration of Solar eclipse

As per Drik Panchang, the start time of eclipse is 04:28 pm and the end time is 5:42 pm whereas maximum eclipse time will be at 5:30 pm. Read more

25 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM IST Solar Eclipse : How it occurs 

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.

25 Oct 2022, 12:11 PM IST Doors of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to remain closed today due to solar eclipse

The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the partial solar eclipse.

