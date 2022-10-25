Solar Eclipse 2022 live updates: When and how to watch year's last 'Surya Grahan'

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse. Catch all the live updates
25 Oct 2022, 12:19 PM IST
Total duration of Solar eclipse
As per Drik Panchang, the start time of eclipse is 04:28 pm and the end time is 5:42 pm whereas maximum eclipse time will be at 5:30 pm. Read more
25 Oct 2022, 12:12 PM IST
Solar Eclipse : How it occurs
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.
25 Oct 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Doors of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to remain closed today due to solar eclipse
The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the partial solar eclipse.