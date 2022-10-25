There will be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from the city as well as from most parts of the country on Tuesday. In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}