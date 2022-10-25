There will be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from the city as well as from most parts of the country on Tuesday. In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.
Solar Eclipse in India: Timings in major cities
New Delhi - 04:28 PM to 05:42 PM
Mumbai - 04:49 PM to 06:09 PM
Pune - 04:51 PM tot 06:06 PM
Kolkata - 04:51 PM to 05:04 PM
Ahmedabad - 04:38 PM to 06:06 PM
Jaipur - 04:31 PM to 05:50 PM
Lucknow - 04:36 PM to 05:29 PM
Ujjain - 04:40 PM to 05:53 PM
Patna - 04:42 PM to 05:14 PM
Varanasi - 04:51 PM to 05:22 PM
A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk, momentarily plunging a portion of the Earth into complete darkness.
However Tuesday's eclipse is only partial, and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.
It will be the 16th partial solar eclipse of the century, and the second of this year. The next total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.
