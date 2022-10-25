A partial Solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be witnessed across most of the Indian states on Tuesday as the Sun, Moon and Earth align together in a non-linear fashion.

The solar eclipse would last a maximum of 1 hour and 45 minutes and could be viewed across multiple Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji. However, the celestial event could be viewed for the maximum duration in Gujarat's Dwarka.

At its peak the eclipse, the moon would cover around 44 percent of the Sun in Delhi and 24 percent in Mumbai.

When does a partial Solar eclipse occur?

A Solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between Sun and Earth and blocks the light of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth.

When the sun and moon are not perfectly aligned in a straight line, a partial solar eclipse occurs. The sun takes on a crescent shape as if the moon has taken a bite out of it and the Moon only reflects the outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

Why is today's eclipse special?

Today's eclipse is special as the last partial solar eclipse was seen from India in 2007 and the next such event would occur only in 2032. Although another partial solar eclipse will occur only in 2025 but that event would not be visible from India.

During the solar eclipse, people should avoid looking at the eclipse through the naked eye and special eye protection or indirect viewing methods should be used to watch the solar eclipse. The ultraviolet rays during the eclipse could damage the eye's retina and directly watching a solar eclipse can cause permanent damage.

The safest way to look at the eclipse is through indirect projections including using a telescope, pinhole camera, or camera display. Although the camera display could incur some damage in the process.

The Eclipse can be safely viewed through the Livestream on the official Youtube channel of the Royal Observatory Greenwich.