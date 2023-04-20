Duration of hybrid solar eclipse As per Drik Panchang, the eclipse of April 20, 2023 would be Hybrid Solar Eclipse of magnitude 1.01 which means that at the moment of greatest eclipse, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The longest duration of totality would be 1 minute and 15 seconds.

How to watch hybrid solar eclipse? As per Space.com, YouTube channels like TimeAndDate.com will livestream at 9:30 pm EDT on April 19 while Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory will livestream at around 10 pm EDT on {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where the rare hybird solar eclipse be visible? The hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, it will be visible in from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia.

What is hybrid solar eclipse? In hybrid solar eclipse, the moon block out the sun and this type of eclipse shifts from total solar eclipse to annular (ring-shaped) as the moon's shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, as per Space.com. Because Earth's surface is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will the hybrid solar eclipse visible as per Indian standard time? As per Dr Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, On April 20, 2023, we are going to have a hybrid solar eclipse. This hybrid eclipse is very rare. It will start at 7.04 am IST till 12:29pm IST. People from parts of South East Asia, mostly Indian Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines can see this eclipse.

When will the next hybrid solar eclipse occur? This alignment takes place only a few times every per century. As per Space.com, the next will occur in 2031 and then later on 23 March 2164. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When did the last hybrid eclipse occur? As per Space.com, the last hybrid solar eclipse took place in 2013