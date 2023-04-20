Solar Eclipse 2023 Live: Rare hybrid solar eclipse to occur today; see how and when to watch
- Solar Eclipse India: A hybrid solar eclipse will be witnessed on 20 April. This alignment takes place only a few times every per century.
Solar Eclipse 2023 Live: Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. There are 4 types of Solar eclipse: Total, Annular, Partial, Hybrid.
As per Drik Panchang, the eclipse of April 20, 2023 would be Hybrid Solar Eclipse of magnitude 1.01 which means that at the moment of greatest eclipse, the Sun would be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The longest duration of totality would be 1 minute and 15 seconds.
As per Space.com, YouTube channels like TimeAndDate.com will livestream at 9:30 pm EDT on April 19 while Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory will livestream at around 10 pm EDT
The hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India, however, it will be visible in from western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesia.
In hybrid solar eclipse, the moon block out the sun and this type of eclipse shifts from total solar eclipse to annular (ring-shaped) as the moon's shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, as per Space.com. Because Earth's surface is curved, sometimes an eclipse can shift between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe.
As per Dr Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, On April 20, 2023, we are going to have a hybrid solar eclipse. This hybrid eclipse is very rare. It will start at 7.04 am IST till 12:29pm IST. People from parts of South East Asia, mostly Indian Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines can see this eclipse.
This alignment takes place only a few times every per century. As per Space.com, the next will occur in 2031 and then later on 23 March 2164.
As per Space.com, the last hybrid solar eclipse took place in 2013
