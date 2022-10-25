Solar eclipse not visible in your area? Check how to watch it online

People can watch the whole partial solar eclipse, Surya Grahan, in the live-streaming by the Royal Observatory Greenwich via the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. Live streaming will begin on afternoon
As 2022 is about to wrap up in two months, sky gazers have their last chance to witness the solar eclipse, also known as ‘Surya Grahan’ this year on Tuesday. Even though the partial solar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of India, people can watch it online.
People living in the UK and much of Europe can witness the whole partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. The spectacular event will consist of the Moon hindering the sight of the Sun partially. Along with Europe, the solar eclipse will be visible from north Africa, the Middle East, and western Asia. Just like India, it will not be visible from the US, Canada, and other South American countries.
How to watch the solar eclipse online?
Regardless of where they are staying, people can watch the solar eclipse online on the live telecast by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.
The whole solar eclipse event would be live-streamed by the Royal Observatory Greenwich via the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. The partial solar eclipse live stream will be presented by ROG astronomer Jake Foster. The live streaming of the partial solar eclipse will begin at 2:35 pm on Tuesday.
Where will be the 2022's last Solar eclipse visible in India?
Solar eclipse will be visible for one hour forty-five minutes in several Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, etc.
According to the Ministry of Earth Science, Indians would be able to witness this astronomical event before sunset in the afternoon. Even those who would be able to witness the Solar eclipse from India, will not get a chance to see its end.
People would be able to watch the Solar eclipse in India after 4 pm. However, people living in areas like the northeast like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island won’t be able to enjoy the sight of the solar eclipse. However, humans have developed enough technology to empower them to watch the eclipse online even without stepping out of their homes in the open sky.
What will a partial solar eclipse look like?
A partial solar eclipse is generally a phenomenon in which the Sun is not completely covered. Rather, the star is partially covered making it similar to a bite of the Sun’s disk. Another thing to note is the fact that the Sun will not be covered fully during the eclipse. This means people, who see the eclipse with naked eyes will always be prone to damaging their eyes by catching the harmful sun rays. That’s why experts suggest wearing filter protection for the safety of their eyes and equipment. People can wear eclipse glasses to witness the Solar eclipse. Along with this, there are other measures like using a pinhole or a similar multi-holed projection set up to see the Solar eclipse.