Solar eclipse not visible in your area? Check how to watch it online

What will a partial solar eclipse look like?

A partial solar eclipse is generally a phenomenon in which the Sun is not completely covered. Rather, the star is partially covered making it similar to a bite of the Sun’s disk. Another thing to note is the fact that the Sun will not be covered fully during the eclipse. This means people, who see the eclipse with naked eyes will always be prone to damaging their eyes by catching the harmful sun rays. That’s why experts suggest wearing filter protection for the safety of their eyes and equipment. People can wear eclipse glasses to witness the Solar eclipse. Along with this, there are other measures like using a pinhole or a similar multi-holed projection set up to see the Solar eclipse.