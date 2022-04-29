Solar eclipse on April 30 to coincide with Black Moon. Check details here

According to NASA, the eclipse will be visible in certain parts of South America where there are clear skies, including Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil. It might also be seen along parts of Antarctica's northwestern coastline and in the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean, the space agency added. The first partial eclipse of 2022 will not be visible from India or the United States.