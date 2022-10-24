A partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be visible over several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on 25 October. Except for the few states of the northeastern region, most of the states in India will be able to witness the solar eclipses.

Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between Sun and Earth and blocks the light of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth.

Where to watch Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipse, which will last for 1 hour 45 minutes in India will be visible for more than an hour in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.

Cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Ooty, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, will see the eclipse for less than an hour.

Several areas of the northeast like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island will not be able to see the solar eclipse at all.

What are the timings of the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse will begin in India before sunset, in the afternoon, according to the Ministry of Earth Science. The end of the solar eclipse, however, will not be visible from India, the ministry said.

The eclipse will begin in the following parts at the following times:

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Bangalore - 5.12 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

For the full list, go to https://www.moes.gov.in/sites/default/files/PIB1868856.pdf

How to watch a solar eclipse?

People should avoid watching the solar eclipse with the naked eye and should use special eye protection or indirect viewing methods to watch the solar eclipse.

Indirect projection is one of the safest ways of watching the solar eclipse, while a telescope, pinhole camera, or camera display can also be used to watch the eclipse. The camera display can incur some damage in the process.

Directly watching a solar eclipse can cause permanent damage to one's retinas because of high-density radiation from the sun's photosphere.