Solar Eclipse on Tuesday: Date, time, how to watch and more2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM IST
- Earth will witness a solar eclipse on Tuesday, read below to know the timings, how to watch and more
A partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be visible over several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on 25 October. Except for the few states of the northeastern region, most of the states in India will be able to witness the solar eclipses.