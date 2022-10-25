India to witness partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ today i.e. on 25 October. It will be visible over several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean today, 25 October.
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset. Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the Moon comes between Sun and Earth and blocks the light of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth. A that time, all three objects are in line, a solar eclipse takes place on a new moon day. When the lunar disc partially obscures the solar disc, there will be a partial solar eclipse.
Temple closed today
Doors of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will remain closed on October 25 on the solar eclipse, said the temple committee. After the eclipse, the pujas will be performed in the evening, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee added. Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati will also remain closed for about 12 hours because of solar eclipse on October 25 and lunar eclipse on November 8.
As per Live Hindustan, Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham, Sankatmochan Temple will also remain closed.
As per reports, the doors of all the shrines including the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Vishwanath will remain closed from 3:30 pm on October 25 to sunrise 6:02 am on 26 October. Saptarishi, Shringar Bhog and Shayan Aarti will also not be held today. Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be opened for the visitors on 26 October after Moksha Puja and Mangala Aarti. However, Sankatmochan temple will be opened after the eclipse ends.
During the Grahan time, Worship is prohibited and no auspicious work should be done.
Timings of the eclipse in Indian cities:
As per Drik Panchang, the start time of eclipse is 04:28 pm and the end time is 5:42 pm whereas maximum eclipse time will be at 5:30 pm.
The eclipse will start in Delhi at 4.29 pm while in Mumbai is 4.49 pm. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru. In Ahmedabad, it will start at 16.38 pm, in Ajmer at 16.32 pm. Timings in other cities are as follows: Amritsar (16.20pm), Bhopal (16.42 pm), Chandigarh (16.23 pm), Dehradun (16.26 pm), Haridwar (16.25 pm), Jammu (16.17 pm), Jaipur (16.32 pm).
Duration of solar eclipse in Indian cities:
In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Ahmedabad, the duration of the eclipse will be 1 hr 27 min.
The duration of the eclipse in Ajmer will be 1hr 23 min, Amritsar (1hr 27min), Bhopal (1hr 4 min), Dwarka (1 hr 44 min). In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively.
As per Telangana Today report, Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be closed at 8.50 am on Tuesday and open next day at 10 am for darshan.
Meanwhile, seeking to dispel myths associated with solar eclipse, members of the ‘Aid Without Religion’ trust and Dakshina Kannada rationalists’ association will organise a celebration of solar eclipse during the eclipse period on Tuesday.
The programme will be aimed to allay the fears and misconceptions about solar eclipses that exposure to sunlight during eclipse could cause skin disease and physical harm.
