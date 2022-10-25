Solar Eclipse today: When, where, how to watch, dos and don'ts | Read here

A partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be visible over several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean today, 25 October. Except for the few states of the northeastern region, most of the states in India will be able to witness the solar eclipses. The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}