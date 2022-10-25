Solar eclipse today: Why are temples closed? Are you allowed to worship?2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
Due to the solar eclipse, several temples in India will be closed on October 25.
A partial solar eclipse will take place in India on October 25. Several regions of Europe, the Middle East, northern Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic, and the North Indian Oceans will be able to see it as well.
Due to the solar eclipse, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will remain closed today. The Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee noted that the pujas would be held in the evening following the eclipse.
Kedarnath and Badrinath are among the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim sites - Hemkund Sahib. Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati will also remain closed for about 12 hours because of the solar eclipse on October 25 and lunar eclipse on November 8.
When the Sun and Moon are at Rahu and Ketu, the north and south lunar nodes, respectively, eclipses are said to occur as per astrological reasons. As a result, an illusion of the Sun and Moon being devoured by a snake is created, leading to the phenomenon known as an eclipse.
Energy is released into the environment by strategically placing yantras inside and around the temple. When worshippers are inside the temple, this heavenly energy affects them. The energy from the planets and the sun interacts with the energy coming from inside the temple. The regular devotion and mantra recitations that the idols receive sanctify and energise them.
As per common belief, dispersion of abnormally large negative radiation occurs during an eclipse. The flow of divine energy is thrown off during an eclipse. What is disrupted is the aura around the idols. In order to prevent the negative energy emitted by the planetary bodies from harming the idols, the doors that let the sun's rays in have been closed. The yantra influence in the temples is also disrupted, which affects the devotees' disposition.
Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts to stay safe during ‘Surya Grahan’
So, that is why temples are closed during an eclipse. For the same reason, people are advised not to worship Hindu idols at home either. While some suggest that there should be no worship during the phase when the Sun actually gets eclipsed, there are others who believe that no religious practices should be performed for the entire 24 hours of the given day.
